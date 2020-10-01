IPO Frenzy Drives Busiest Third Quarter Since 2000



The US IPO market had its busiest third quarter by deal count since the Dot-com era, with 81 IPOs raising $28.5 billion. The high volume combined with several large deals resulted in the largest quarter by proceeds in six years. IPOs performance remained strong, driven by a 37% average first-day pop, and the Renaissance IPO Index continued on its rapid ascent, gaining 20% compared to the S&P 500’s 4%...



The article Updated: Renaissance Capital's 3Q 2020 US IPO Market Review originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



