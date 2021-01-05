Updated: Renaissance Capital's 2020 US IPO Market Review

The IPO Market Has the Best of Times in the Worst of Times



2020 was a year to forget for many people, but it was unforgettable for IPO investors who benefitted from both the number of IPOs and their outsized average returns. While the COVID-19 pandemic sent global markets into a nosedive in March, the IPO window did not stay shut for long, and activity resumed at a rapid pace in the second half...



