UPDATED: Hackers Take Over Apple, Uber, Prominent Crypto Twitter Accounts in Simultaneous Attack

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Compromised Twitter accounts shilled a sketchy link. (Twitter.com)

Hackers pumping a crypto giveaway scam appear to have compromised the Twitter accounts of leading exchanges, individuals and at least one news organization.

  • The unknown attackers tweeted identical messages promising that they were âgiving back 5000 BTC ($45,889,950) to the communityâ on Wednesday afternoon from the accounts of Gemini, Binance, KuCoin, Coinbase, Litecoinâs Charlie Lee, Tronâs Justin Sun, Bitcoin, Bitfinex, Ripple, Cash App, Elon Musk, Uber, Apple and CoinDesk.
  • Their messages, sent within minutes of each other, prompted readers to claim their rewards at an included link associated with âCrypto For Health.â
  • Changpeng Zhao, Binanceâs CEO, attempted to warn Twitter users that the Tweet was a scam within five minutes of the hack. But the attackers appear to have hidden his response and hacked him too.
  • Kucoin was also targeted in the hack. CoinDeskâs account was as well.
  • Attempts to reach the hacked entities were not immediately successful.
  • At least some of the compromised accounts have multi-factor authentication enabled, including CoinDeskâs.

