Update! What Is Congress Trading So Far In 2025?

The primary takeaway from the congressional trading data in the first half of 2025 is that activity is low. While trades are being made, the activity pales in comparison to previous years due in large part to increased uncertainty. Congressional whale Nancy Pelosi’s statistics are a good example.

Pelosi has traded in 2025, but the last was in January, and none have been made since. Those included purchases of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and TempusAI (NASDAQ: TEM), call options specifically with a one-year expiration. As it stands, most of those calls are losing money, and time is running out quickly, but one isn’t:

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:TEM]

TempusAI is a healthcare technology company operating a dual-purpose network of platforms.

The system supports healthcare professionals by managing, tracking, storing, and analyzing test results, enabling physicians to provide personalized care for complex and challenging illnesses.

The AI-enabled system also serves as a repository of medical data, intended to aid and accelerate drug discovery.

As of early June, its shares are up 85% year-to-date (YTD) and on track to regain the high end of a trading range. Here’s a look at some more recent trades and heavily bought stocks in 2025.

April McClain Delaney D-MD Traded in May

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:MKL]

The latest trades tracked by MarketBeat are those of Representative April McClain Delaney, a Democrat from Maryland. She sold stocks, including Dayforce and Toro Company, and bought others. Noteworthy purchases include those of the insurer Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) and Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO).

Markel Group is a high-quality growth name currently sharpening its focus on U.S. specialty markets.

The shift involves restructuring the segment, promoting a company veteran, and enhancing the already diverse revenue streams.

Its share price has been volatile in 2025 but has trended higher over the long term.

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:TSCO]

Tractor Supply Company is also worth noting. This high-quality growth name continues to gain momentum with its nationwide expansion and is on track for store count and comp-store growth in 2025.

The critical factors with this stock are its fortress balance sheet, self-funded growth, cash flow, and capital return, which includes dividends and significant stock buybacks.

Analysts are bullish on this stock, rating it a Moderate Buy and forecasting an 18% upside in early June.

The stock also presents a deep value, trading below the analysts’ lowest price target and at only 13x the 2030 EPS forecast.

Growth is expected to continue throughout the subsequent decade.

Kinsale Capital Group: The Most Bought Stock by Congress

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:KNSL]

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) is by far the most heavily purchased stock by Congress, with approximately $3 million worth of shares purchased by a single member: Tony Wied, a Republican Representative from Wyoming.

Kinsale Capital Group is an insurer headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with a share price that tends to trend higher over time.

The market views the company favorably, but the upside may be limited in 2025.

The analysts rate it as a Hold and assume fair value near the early June levels around $470.

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:AMAT]

The second most purchased stock by Congress in 2025 has more support, albeit at a lower total purchase price of only $212,000. It is Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and was bought by John Boozman (R-AR), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Josh Shreeve (R-IN), among a few others, including some Democrats.

Their purchases were primarily in March, April, and May, just before, during, and after the peak of tariff fears.

The takeaway for investors is that Applied Materials is an industrial semiconductor manufacturer well-positioned for a cyclical rebound beginning this year. Its stock price is rebounding from long-term lows.

Highlights from its first fiscal half include accelerating growth, improving profitability, and favorable guidance.

Some analysts tempered their outlook following the Q2 release, but the consensus remains firm at Moderate Buy. The group forecasts a 25% upside at the consensus, and risk is limited as AMAT shares are trading near a floor, aligning with the low end of the target range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.