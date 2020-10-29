Update on the COVID Vaccine Race

According to our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, COVID19 treatments and vaccines are a KEY to any global recovery in 2021. He’s with me now.

1. What can you share with us along this line, as the markets are currently trying to balance Covid-19 vaccine concerns with other fundamentals?

2. As the market is forward looking, what signal is it sending regarding the race for a vaccine? That race seems to be a key factor here. Some argue that our economy is recovering at a decent pace without a vaccine. Are you saying that a vaccine would increase the recovery here exponentially?

3. What can be said about the approach to combat this virus that countries in general have taken, because the trend of rising cases varies from country to country correct?

4. If the rising trend continues long term, how soon before health care providers start to feel stressed?

5. What impact will that have on the economy?

6. There are a number of companies with vaccines in testing in the race to come up with THE one. For investors thinking about buying into some of them, given the race for THE first vaccine what specific challenges to stocks of those companies must investors be aware of?

7. You’ve listed them in order of relevance and there are five this time. Gilead (GILD), Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Astra Zeneca (AZN).

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, Cracking The Book on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines as that pertains to the economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Johnson Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.