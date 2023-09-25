UPDATE-1-European Union auctions 3.036 mln spot carbon permits at 83.92 eur/t

(updates to include cover ratio)

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 3.036 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 83.92 euros per tonne each on Monday, the exchange said. Date

Market area

Auction type

Auction Price

Amount auctioned Cover ratio 25-Sep-2023

EU

EUA

83.9

3,035,500

1.70

22-Sep-2023

Germany

EUA

84.0

2,147,000

2.24

13-Sep-2023

Poland

EUA

80.5

3,347,500

1.82

(Reporting by London Energy Desk (+442075423083))

