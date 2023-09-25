UPDATE-1-European Union auctions 3.036 mln spot carbon permits at 83.92 eur/t

(updates to include cover ratio)
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The European Union sold 3.036 million spot EU carbon permits on EEX at 83.92 euros per tonne each on Monday, the exchange said. Date
Market area
Auction type
Auction Price
Amount auctioned Cover ratio 25-Sep-2023
EU
EUA
83.9
3,035,500
1.70
22-Sep-2023
Germany
EUA
84.0
2,147,000
2.24
13-Sep-2023
Poland
EUA
80.5
3,347,500
1.82
(Reporting by London Energy Desk (+442075423083))
