Update: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Gained 53% In The Last Year

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. Of course, the aim of the game is to pick stocks that do better than an index fund. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 53% beating the market return of 46% (not including dividends). In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 36% lower than it was three years ago.

Wynn Resorts isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Wynn Resorts actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 68%. The stock is up 53% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:WYNN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

Wynn Resorts is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Wynn Resorts stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Wynn Resorts' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 53%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 8% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Wynn Resorts has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.