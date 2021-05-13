Update: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Gained 73% In The Last Year

The last three months have been tough on U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 52%. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 73%.

Given that U.S. Well Services didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

U.S. Well Services actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 53%. The stock is up 73% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:USWS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

A Different Perspective

U.S. Well Services shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 73% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 52% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for U.S. Well Services (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

