Update: State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Gained 44% In The Last Five Years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) share price is up 44% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 26% in the last year.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, State Street achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 6.8% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 8% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:STT Earnings Per Share Growth June 3rd 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for State Street the TSR over the last 5 years was 64%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

State Street shareholders gained a total return of 30% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 10% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand State Street better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for State Street that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

