Update: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Year

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 54% beating the market return of 52% (not including dividends). In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 3.4% lower than it was three years ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Rayonier actually shrank its EPS by 40%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We think that the revenue growth of 21% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:RYN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Rayonier

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Rayonier the TSR over the last year was 60%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Rayonier's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 60%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 11%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Rayonier has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

