Update: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Gained 72% In The Last Year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) share price is up 72% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 51% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 28% lower than it was three years ago.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Malvern Bancorp actually saw its earnings per share drop 69%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Unfortunately Malvern Bancorp's fell 20% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:MLVF Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Malvern Bancorp will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Malvern Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Malvern Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Malvern Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

