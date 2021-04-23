Update: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Gained 30% In The Last Year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. For example, the Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 30% trails the market return. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 3.3% higher than it was three years ago.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Landmark Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 85%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 30% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Landmark Bancorp, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 6.24.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:LARK Earnings Per Share Growth April 23rd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Landmark Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Landmark Bancorp's TSR for the last year was 35%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Landmark Bancorp shareholders are up 35% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 8% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Landmark Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Landmark Bancorp you should know about.

Landmark Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

