Update: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) share price is 54% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 44% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Dynatrace hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

We don't think that Dynatrace's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last twelve months, Dynatrace's revenue grew by 29%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 54% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:DT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 13th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Dynatrace stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Dynatrace shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 54% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 5.1%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Dynatrace , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

