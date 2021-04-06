Update: Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Gained 82% In The Last Year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) share price is 82% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 63% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 22% in three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Atlantic American went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 0.5% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:AAME Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Atlantic American shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 2% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Atlantic American better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Atlantic American (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

