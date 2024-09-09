Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (September 9 to September 13) – Stay Invested

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of September 9 to September 13, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action in which the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares decreases, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split. In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable for retail investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

Tetra Tech (TTEK) – Tetra Tech provides consulting and engineering solutions for water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure projects worldwide. On July 29, TTEK’s board approved a five-for-one stock split of the company’s common stock. The split was undertaken to improve the stock’s liquidity and make it more accessible to investors. Shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 9.

Energy Resources of Australia (EGRAF) – Energy Resources of Australia is a uranium oxide mining company. It is focused on rehabilitating the Ranger Project Area to a standard where it can be reincorporated into the surrounding Kakadu National Park if traditional owners and the Commonwealth Government wish.

On August 29, the company announced a renounceable entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares to raise up to $880 million at an offer price of $0.002 per new share. The company announced that the plan has been put on hold until the request for interim orders sought in the Takeovers Panel application concerning the Entitlement Offer and the timetable for its implementation are resolved.

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) – PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is developing a proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration. On September 4, the company announced the implementation of a one-for-six reverse stock split of its common stock. Shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 9.

BlackSky Technology (BKSY) – BlackSky offers real-time, space-based intelligence services. The company provides on-demand, high-frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. On September 4, BlackSky’s board approved a one-for-eight reverse stock split of its Class A common shares. Shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on September 9.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF) – CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as Singapore’s biggest real estate investment trust (REIT). On September 3, the company announced a non-renounceable rights issue to raise S$1.1 billion to acquire a 50% stake in Ion Orchard. The rights issue has an ex-date of September 10 and a record date of September 11.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) – Cintas manufactures and sells a range of services and products, including uniforms, mats, mops, cleaning supplies, first aid products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety courses. On May 4, Cintas’ board approved a four-for-one stock split of its common shares to make them more accessible. Shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 12.

BeijingWest Industries International Ltd (NFGRF) – China-based BWI manufactures and sells automotive parts and components. On August 22, BWI announced a rights issue in the ratio of one-for-two to raise up to HK$48.2 million in additional capital.

To find more information about historical and upcoming stock splits, visit the TipRanks Stock Splits Calendar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.