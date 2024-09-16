Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (September 16 to September 20) – Stay Invested

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of September 16 to September 20, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action in which the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares decreases, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split. In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable for retail investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) – iSpecimen is a technology-enabled marketplace that connects researchers to a global network of sample providers, thus streamlining specimen procurement. It enables sample procurement of biofluids, tissues, stem, and immune cells. On September 11, ISPC announced a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock to improve the per share trading price and attract institutional investors. Shares will start trading on a stock-adjusted basis on September 16, in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Zepp Health Corp. (ZEPP) – Zepp Health operates a proprietary technology platform that includes AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which support smart health devices for consumers and data analytics services for population health. On September 6, ZEPP announced a one-for-four reverse stock split of its ADS (American Depositary Shares). The reverse stock split will change the ratio of ordinary shares to ADS from one-to-four to one-to-16. Effective September 16, the ADS will start trading on a split-adjusted basis.

Knightscope Inc. Class A (KSCP) – Knightscope is an American advanced security camera and robotics company. It develops and sells automated devices that deter, detect, and report threats. On September 11, KSCP announced a one-for-50 reverse stock split of its Class A and Class B common stock. Shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on September 16.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Deckers Outdoor designs, markets, and distributes innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories for everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. On September 13, Decker’s shareholders approved a six-for-one forward stock split as well as a proportionate increase in the company’s authorized common stock. This move will make DECK shares more affordable and attractive to a broader group of investors.

Purple Biotech (PPBT) – Purple Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its technology harnesses the power of the tumor microenvironment (TME) to overcome drug resistance and improve treatment outcomes for cancer patients. On September 12, PPBT announced a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its ADS (American Depositary Shares) to increase the per share trading price of its ADS. The reverse stock split will change the ratio of ordinary shares to ADS to one-to-200. Effective September 17, the ADS will start trading on a split-adjusted basis.

Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) – Atlantic Sapphire undertakes innovative, land-based aquaculture of salmons. The company announced a rights issue of its shares in the ratio 1:1, with an ex-date of September 18 to increase capital.

Cybin (CYBN) – Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing safe and effective psychedelic-based therapies to treat mental health conditions. On September 4, Cybin’s board approved a one-for-38 reverse stock split, to take effect on September 19.

Markforged Holding (MKFG) – Markforged offers 3D printing to enable resilient and flexible industrial manufacturing. On September 9, MKFG’s board announced a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common shares effective September 19. The step is being taken to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

To find more information about historical and upcoming stock splits, visit the TipRanks Stock Splits Calendar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.