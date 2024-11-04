Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (November 4 to November 8) – Stay Invested

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of November 4 to November 8, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action in which the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares decreases, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split.

In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable for retail investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

Regen Biopharma (RGBP) – Regen Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in developing novel treatments for cancer and autoimmunity. The company uses autologous cell therapies, RNA and DNA-based immunotherapy, and small molecules for developing its drugs. Regen Biopharma announced a two-for-one stock split of its common shares, effective November 4.

Nano Labs Ltd. (NA) – China-based Nano Labs Ltd. is a fabless IC (integrated circuit) design company. It develops high throughput computing (HTC) chips, high-performance computing (HPC) chips, and other solutions. On October 23, Nano Labs announced that its shareholders approved a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common stock to comply with Nasdaq’s listing requirement for minimum bid price. Shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 4.

Navarre Minerals Ltd. (NVMLF) – Australia-based Navarre Minerals is a gold mining company focused on expanding and developing large, high-grade, long-life mineral deposits. On September 27, Navarre announced its intent to undertake a one-for-500 reverse stock split of its common stock. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 5.

OXE Marine AB (CMMCF) – Sweden-based OXE Marine AB designs and manufactures high-performance diesel outboard. On October 28, the company’s board announced a rights issue of OXE Marine’s shares. Effective November 5, one share will be entitled to two subscription rights. Notably, three subscription rights entitle a shareholder to one new share.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) – India-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a global manufacturer and marketeer of pharmaceutical products. The company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) are set to undergo a five-for-one stock split, effective November 5.

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) – Southern Copper Corp. is a U.S.-based copper and metallurgical company. It announced a stock split in the form of a stock dividend in the ratio of 0.99-for-one. The stock dividend is payable to shareholders of record on November 6.

GreenFirst Forest Products (ICLTD) – Canada-based GreenFirst Forest Products engages in sustainable forest management and lumber production activities. The company announced a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of $96.9 million. It will offer 17,722,410 rights to shareholders of GF shares on November 7, in a ratio of 1:1.

To find more information about historical and upcoming stock splits, visit the TipRanks Stock Splits Calendar.

