Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (November 25 to November 29) – Stay Invested

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of November 25 to November 29, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action in which the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares decreases, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split.

In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable for retail investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

Cannabis Sativa (CBDS) – Cannabis Sativa, which changed its name to Dogecoin Cash on November 13, 2024, markets quality and legal cannabis and hemp products. On the same day, CBDS’ board authorized the acquisition of 600 million Dogecoin Cash (crypto symbol: DOG) tokens and Colorado-based entity DogeSPAC, LLC. Further, CBDS declared a special dividend of one preferred share for every 1,000 common shares held, to holders of record on November 25.

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) – Hyperscale Data owns and operates advanced high-capacity data centers and provides data center solutions to the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) industry. On November 21, GPUS announced a one-for-35 reverse stock split of its common stock. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 25.

Apollomics (APLM) – Apollomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for patients suffering from cancer. On November 21, the company’s board approved a one-for-100 reverse stock split of its common shares, to be effective on November 25.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. (PENMF) – Based in Australia, Peninsula Energy Ltd. is a uranium mining company. On November 21, PENMF announced a reverse stock split of its common stock in the ratio of one-for-20. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 25.

Global Mofy Metaverse (GMM) – China-based Global Mofy Metaverse is a technology company that offers virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development solutions to the metaverse industry. On November 22, GMM announced a one-for-15 reverse stock split of its common stock to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. GMM shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 26.

Cemtrex (CETX) – Cemtrex is a global technology company providing solutions for a wide range of industrial and consumer uses. On November 21, Cemtrex announced a one-for-35 reverse stock split of its common stock to be effective November 26. The stock split is undertaken to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) – Citius Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing advanced critical care products, including a portfolio of anti-infectives in oncology, adjunct cancer care, stem cell therapy, and unique prescription products. On Friday, Citius announced a one-for-25 reverse stock split of its common stock to be effective November 26. The split is intended to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1 apiece.

Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF) – Based in Singapore, Keppel DC is a data center REIT (real estate investment trust) company. On November 21, Keppel announced a one-for-one rights issue of its common stock to raise gross proceeds of roughly S$1 billion. The proceeds will be used to finance a part of the proposed private placement of shares, notes transactions, and related fees and expenses.

Psyence Biomedical (PBM) – Canada-based Psyence Biomedical is a life science biotechnology company that is focused on developing nature-derived psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. On November 21, PBM announced favorable results of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Hearing that was held on October 31, 2024. As part of the plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share, PBM shares underwent a one-for-75 reverse stock split, effective November 26.

Liberty Defense Holdings (LDDFF) – Liberty Defense Holdings offers security solutions to detect metallic and non-metallic weapon threats in high-traffic areas. On November 20, LDDFF announced the effective date of its share consolidation as November 26. LDDFF shares will undergo a one-for-ten reverse stock split.

National Capital Bank of Washington (NACB) – Washington-based National Capital Bank DC offers general banking solutions in the state. The company announced a four-for-one stock split of its common stock, to be effective on November 26. The split will be distributed in the form of a stock dividend, offering three additional shares to holders of one common stock. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 27.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. (BRCNF) – Canada-based Burcon NutraScience Corp. is a global technology company that offers plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. On November 20, Burcon announced a one-for-one rights offering of its common shares, to holders of record on November 27.

Si6 Metals Limited (BWNAF) – Australia-based Si6 Metals is a mineral exploration company, with a focus on mining nickel and copper. On November 22, Si6 announced a one-for-20 reverse stock split of its shares. BWNAF shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 28.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) – DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing an investigational proprietary technology, VIASKIN patch, which is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy. On November 13, DBVT announced a one-for-five reverse stock split of its common stock. DBVT shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 29.

Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones SA (IRS) – Argentina-based IRSA is a real estate company with a focus on developing and operating shopping malls, office properties, residential properties, and luxury hotels. On November 20, the IRS announced a stock dividend to IRD shareholders, to be paid to holders of record on November 29.

Peoples (PPLL) – Peoples Ltd. offers community banking services through its holding company PS Bank of Wyalusing. On October 24, Peoples announced a 5% stock dividend to holders of common stock as of November 29.

To find more information about historical and upcoming stock splits, visit the TipRanks Stock Splits Calendar.

