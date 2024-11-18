Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (November 18 to November 22) – Stay Invested

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of November 18 to November 22, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action in which the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares decreases, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split.

In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable for retail investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

Leef Brands Inc. (LEEEF) – California-based Leef Brands engages in the extraction and manufacturing of cannabis products. On October 29, Leef Brands announced a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common stock to improve its attractiveness. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 18.

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) – Signing Day Sports is a technology platform that gives the opportunity to student-athletes to go to college as well as play sports. The portal brings together student-athletes and coaches/recruiters supporting football and baseball games. On November 6, SGN announced a one-for-48 reverse stock split of its common stock to adhere to regulatory requirements. SGN shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 18.

MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) – MSP Recovery aims to maximize recovery efforts on behalf of its clients like Health Plans, Management Service Organizations, Providers of Medical Services, and Independent Physicians Associations. MSP operates through LifeWallet, a leader in Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery. On November 12, LIFW announced a one-for-25 reverse stock split of its common shares to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 18.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Inc. (UPC) – China-based Universe Pharmaceuticals is a pharma company focused on developing and marketing traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD) products for the elderly population. On November 13, UPC announced a one-for-15 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares, effective November 18. The split is undertaken to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1.

Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) – Bluejay Diagnostics operates in the medical device space. BJDX is a late-stage, pre-revenue diagnostics company engaged in improving patient outcomes via cost-effective, rapid, near-patient product candidates for triage and monitoring of disease progression. On November 13, BJDX announced a one-for-50 reverse stock split of its common stock that will be effective November 18.

Orbital Corp. Ltd. (OBTEF) – Australia-based Orbital Corp. provides technology and operational efficiencies to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The company offers propulsion solutions and fuel injection systems. On November 14, Orbital Corp. announced a one-for-eight entitlement offer to raise up to A$2 million. The entitlement offer is expected to commence on November 18 and end on November 26.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment (WHLR) – Wheeler Real Estate is a REIT (real estate investment trust) company that owns and manages a portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers in secondary and tertiary markets from Florida to Massachusetts. WHLR is set to undergo a one-for-two reverse stock split of its common stock to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 19.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) – LogicMark is a health tech company. It offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to create a connected care platform. On November 15, the company announced a one-for-25 reverse stock split of its common stock to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. LGMK shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 19.

Polar Power (POLA) – Polar Power offers DC advanced power and cooling systems across diverse industrial applications. Its solutions are used in telecommunications power and cooling, renewable energy, military applications, marine, oil fields, and electric vehicle (EV) charging. On November 15, POLA announced a one-for-seven reverse stock split effective November 19. The split is undertaken to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

SOS Ltd. (SOS) – SOS Ltd. is a technology company that engages in AI (artificial intelligence) blockchain technology, and satellite communication. The company announced a change in the ratio of its ADS (American Depositary Shares) to the ordinary shares from one-to-ten to one-to-150. Effective November 19, the ADS will start trading on a split-adjusted basis to boost the per share trading price.

Invion Ltd. (IVIXF) – Australia-based Invion is a clinical-stage life-science company focused on developing Photosoft technology for the treatment of a range of cancers, atherosclerosis, and infectious diseases. Invion announced a one-for-100 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective November 20.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. (JFBR) – Jeffs’ Brands is an e-commerce products company that operates only on the Amazon.com platform. On November 15, JFBR announced a one-for-13 reverse stock split of its common stock to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share. JFBR shares are expected to start trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 20.

Vow Asa (SSHPF) – Norway-based Vow Asa is engaged in industry decarbonization and material recycling. It recycles biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste, and end-of-life tires into clean energy, low-carbon fuels, and renewable carbon. The company announced a rights issue to raise new equity of up to NOK250 million. The record date of the rights issue is November 21 and the subscription period is expected to begin on November 22.

To find more information about historical and upcoming stock splits, visit the TipRanks Stock Splits Calendar.

