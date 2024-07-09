Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 8 to July 12)

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of July 8 to July 12, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action under which, the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares of the company. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares lowers, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split. In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable to common investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) – Williams-Sonoma is an American home goods retailer with a focus on kitchenware and home furnishings. Effective July 9, WSM shares will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis. On June 13, WSM’s board announced a two-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend, whereby each stockholder will receive one additional share of common stock for shares held as of June 27.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) – Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. On July 3, IONM announced a reverse stock split of 18-for-1, effective July 9. The company undertook the reverse stock split to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq’s listing standards.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Hookipa Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for cancer and chronic infectious diseases. Similar to Assure Holdings, Hookipa will undergo a reverse stock split of one-for-ten shares, effective July 10, to comply with Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

Fresh2 Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRES) – Fresh2 Group is a digital-first QSR (quick service restaurant) company, providing users with fast, cost-effective, and diverse fast food options. Its American Depositary Shares (ADS) will undergo a one-for-ten reverse split, effective July 10.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) – W.R. Berkley is a property and casualty insurance provider. WRB is undertaking a 3-for-2 common stock split in the form of a stock dividend, effective July 10.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) – American Well operates a telehealth company, Amwell. On June 28, Amwell announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split for all of its Class A, B, and C common stocks. The split will be effective July 10, after the market closes.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) – IMCC is a medical cannabis company. The company announced a one-for-six reverse stock split, effective July 12.

To find more information about historical and upcoming stock splits, visit the TipRanks Stock Splits Calendar.

