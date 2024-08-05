Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 5 to August 9) – Stay Invested

These are the upcoming stock splits for the week of August 5 to August 9, based on TipRanks’ Stock Splits Calendar. A stock split is a corporate action in which the company issues additional common shares to increase the number of outstanding shares. Accordingly, the stock price of the company’s shares decreases, which maintains the market capitalization before and after the split. In contrast, there are also reverse stock splits that reduce the number of outstanding shares (consolidate). In this case, too, the market cap is maintained as the share price increases following the reverse stock split.

Companies often undertake stock splits to improve the liquidity of the common shares and make them more affordable for retail investors. Let’s look quickly at the upcoming stock splits for the week.

Xylo Technologies Ltd. (XYLO) – Xylo Technologies is an Israel-based technology company that partners with innovative growth companies in the advanced medical solutions, e-commerce, and electric vehicle (EV) sectors. On July 30, XYLO announced a 1-for-2.67 reverse stock split (consolidation) of its ADS (American depositary shares). The reverse stock split will change the ratio of ordinary shares to ADS from one-to-15 to one-to-40. Effective August 5, the ADS will start trading on a split-adjusted basis.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Ltd. ADR (TCBP) – TC Biopharm is a clinical-stage cell therapy company focused on developing advanced allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. TCBP is also developing gamma delta T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases. On July 31, TCBP announced a reverse stock split in the ratio of one-for-ten to effect a change in the ADS ratio. Post-split, the ratio of each ADS to ordinary shares will change from one-to-20 to one-to-200, effective August 5.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) – Greenlane Holdings operates a platform for distributing premium cannabis lifestyle products, vape solutions, accessories, and child-resistant packaging solutions. On July 31, the company announced a one-for-11 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid listing requirement. Effective August 5, GNLN shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis.

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (SLGD) – Scott’s Liquid Gold is a consumer goods manufacturer and operates through its subsidiary SLG Chemicals Inc. The company manufactures non-toxic and safe-to-use enzyme-based cleaners. On August 2, Horizon Kinetics LLC announced the completion of its merger with Scott’s, forming Horizon Kinetics Holding. The company was expected to change its ticker symbol and execute a reverse stock split of one-for-20 shares.

However, the stock split did not take place due to regulatory hurdles. The company stated that its shares will continue trading on a pre-reverse stock split basis under the ticker symbol “SLGD” until further notice.

Poseidon Nickel Ltd. (PSDNF) – Australia-based Poseidon Nickel Ltd. is a nickel sulphide exploration and production company with operations across Western Australia. On August 1, Poseidon announced a one-for-three non-renounceable rights issue plus one free-attaching option for every three new shares issued. The company undertook the issue to raise roughly $3.7 million in capital to accelerate its exploration activities.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) – BioVie is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for curing Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Cirrhosis. On July 29, the company’s shareholders approved a reverse stock split of one-for-ten shares. Shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 6.

Yankuang Energy Group Company ADR (YZCAY)– China-based Yankuang Energy is engaged in the mining of high-end chemicals, new energy and advanced equipment manufacturing, and logistics services. Yankuang has announced a stock split of 1.3-for-one shares, to be effective after the market closes on August 7.

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) – MicroStrategy engages in providing business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based solutions. One of the company’s key business strategies is to buy and hold Bitcoin (BTC-USD) on its balance sheet. On July 11, MSTR announced a ten-for-one stock split of its Class A and Class B common shares to make the stock more accessible to employees and shareholders. The split will take the form of a stock dividend based on the record date of August 1. The shares will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on August 8.

Elementos Ltd. (ELTLF) – Australia-based Elementos is a tin exploration and development company with operations across Australia and Spain. The company announced the rights issue of one-for-six existing ordinary shares. Plus, it announced a rights placement offer of one-for-two new shares issued, exercisable on January 31, 2026. The ex-date for the rights issue is set for August 8, 2024. Elementos is expected to raise roughly AU$3 million from the issue.

Innovate Corp. (VATE) – Innovate is a financial services company that holds a portfolio of best-in-class assets from Infrastructure, Life Sciences, and Spectrum markets. On July 19, Innovate announced a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common shares to comply with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The company changed its effective date from August 2 to August 9 (when the market opens).

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) – Southern Copper Corp is a global mining and metallurgical company and producer of copper. On July 18, Southern Copper announced a stock split in the form of stock dividend in the ratio of 0.99-for-one. The stock dividend is payable to shareholders of record on August 9.

