Upcoming IPO Bill.com Promises Faster Collections for SMBs

With over $280 million raised to date, upcoming IPO Bill.com (BILL) provides a cloud-based solution that automates back-office processes and enables over 81,000 SMBs to pay their suppliers and collect payments from clients faster.



Through its end-to-end mobile platform, in addition to integrations with several leading financial institutions, accounting software providers, and over 4,000 accounting firms, Bill.com processed nearly 20 million transactions, representing $70 billion in total payment volume in fiscal 2019.



Here are four things you need to know about Bill.com.





MRQ revenue grew 57% to $35 million; customers grew 21% to 81,000

Dollar-based net retention increased from 106% to 110% in the FY19

MRQ EBITDA margin fell 10 pts to -8% due to increased headcount

Bill.com raised its proposed price range, the quarter's only IPO to do so

To screen for 2019 tech IPOs, sign up for IPO Pro.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.