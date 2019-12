Upcoming IPO Bill.com Promises Faster Collections for SMBs

With over $280 million raised to date, upcoming IPO Bill.com (BILL) provides a cloud-based solution that automates back-office processes and enables over 81,000 SMBs to pay their suppliers and collect payments from clients faster.



Through its end-to-end mobile platform, in addition to integrations with several leading financial institutions, accounting software providers, and over 4,000 accounting firms, Bill.com processed nearly 20 million transactions, representing $70 billion in total payment volume in fiscal 2019.



Here are four things you need to know about Bill.com.





MRQ revenue grew 57% to $35 million; customers grew 21% to 81,000

Dollar-based net retention increased from 106% to 110% in the FY19

MRQ EBITDA margin fell 10 pts to -8% due to increased headcount

Bill.com raised its proposed price range, the quarter's only IPO to do so

To screen for 2019 tech IPOs, sign up for IPO Pro.

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.