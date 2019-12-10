IPOs

Upcoming IPO Bill.com Promises Faster Collections for SMBs

With over $280 million raised to date, upcoming IPO&nbsp;Bill.com (BILL) provides a cloud-based solution that automates back-office processes and enables over 81,000 SMBs to pay their suppliers and collect payments from clients faster.

Through its end-to-end mobile platform, in addition to integrations with several leading financial institutions, accounting software providers, and over 4,000 accounting firms, Bill.com processed nearly 20 million transactions, representing $70 billion in total payment volume in fiscal 2019.

Here are four things you need to know about Bill.com.

  1. MRQ revenue grew 57% to $35 million; customers grew 21% to 81,000

  2. Dollar-based net retention increased from 106% to 110% in the FY19

  3. MRQ EBITDA margin fell 10 pts to -8% due to increased headcount

  4. Bill.com raised its proposed price range, the quarter's only IPO to do so

The tech unicorn begins trading on the NYSE this week.

