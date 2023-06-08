Upcoming Inflation Data, Interest Rate Decision

Following a very light week on Wall Street, the second week of June will get a little busier. Though earnings season is in the rearview, Adobe (ADBE) and Kroger (KR) will release their reports.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, June 12 will start off slow, with the Federal budget balance.

Tuesday, June 13 will feature the OPEC monthly report, as well as consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI data.

The producer price index (PPI) and core PPI is due out on Wednesday, June 14, as well as the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Thursday, June 15 will feature the classic jobless claims, along with retail sales data, the import price index, the Empire State and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing indexes, industrial production data, and business inventories.

Friday, June 16, consumer sentiment data is scheduled.

