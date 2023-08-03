Upbound (UPBD) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Down

Upbound Group, Inc. UPBD, earlier known as Rent-A-Center, posted results for its second-quarter 2023, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenues and earnings declined year over year.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 16.6% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s 2.6% rise.

Q2 in Detail

Upbound posted adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share. However, the bottom line dipped 3.5% from $1.15 per share earned in the year-ago quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Total revenues of $979.2 million came above the consensus estimate of $968 million. The metric fell 8.6% year over year, mainly due to lower rentals and fees, and merchandise sales, as well as, decline in lease portfolio value.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $130.6 million, up 1.3% from the year-ago period’s level, owing to lower operating costs and reduced losses for the Acima business, which more than compensated the lower revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.3% jumped 130 basis points year over year.

Segmental Performance

Revenues at the Rent-A-Center Business segment dipped 4.9% to $466.2 million due to the lower lease portfolio value year over year. Same-store sales were in line. E-commerce accounted for 26% of the quarterly revenues, compared with 23% in the prior-year period. The segment’s lease portfolio value slipped 4.7% year over year. Segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 17.9%, decreasing 330 basis points from prior year. As of Jun 30, the unit had 1,843 locations.



Revenues at the Acima segment (formerly known as the Preferred Lease segment) declined 19.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level to $464.4 million, mainly due to lower rental and fees revenues, and merchandise sales. Also, gross merchandise volume declined 5.8% due to fewer lease applications and lower average ticket. Segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.8%, compared with 10% in the year-ago period.



Franchising revenues fell 11.8% to $30.1 million, primarily due to reduced inventory purchases per store. As of Jun 30, Rent-A-Center had 438 franchise-operated locations.



Mexico segment’s revenues totaled $18.5 million, down 2.4% on a constant-currency basis. As of Jun 30, the unit had 128 company-operated locations.

Other Financial Aspects

Upbound ended the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $86.8 million, net senior debt of $798.9 million and a stockholders' equity of $625.6 million.



UPBD provided cash from operating activities of $142 million and free cash flow totaled to $120.6 million during the first half.

Outlook

Management revised guidance for 2023. Based on the stronger-than-anticipated second-quarter results and the projection that Acima can sustain higher margins, the company raised 2023 financial targets.



For the year, management now anticipates consolidated revenues of $3.9-$4 billion, compared with $3.8-$4 billion projected earlier and $4.2 billion reported in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $440 million and $465 million versus $395-$435 million anticipated earlier and $453.5 million reported last year.



Upbound envisions adjusted earnings in the range of $3.25-$3.55 per share, compared with the earlier projection of $2.70-$3.20 per share and $3.70 per share reported in 2022. The company expects free cash flow in the band of $230-$260 million for 2023.



For the third quarter, Upbound projects revenues of $0.95-$0.98 billion and adjusted earnings in the range of 70-80 cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $100-$110 million.

Eye These Consumer Discretionary Picks

Some better-ranked companies are Royal Caribbean RCL, lululemon athletica LULU and Ralph Lauren RL.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates increases of 48.7% and 162.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 17.1% and 18.4%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.



Ralph Lauren, a footwear and accessories dealer, has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.8% and 13.1%, respectively, from the year-ago corresponding figures.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.