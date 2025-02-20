Upbound Names Fahmi Karam New CEO In Place Of Retiring Mitch Fadel

(RTTNews) - Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD), a provider of household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis, Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer Mitch Fadel has decided to retire after 40 years of service.

He will be replaced by Fahmi Karam, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, who will join the Board effective June 1, 2025.

The company noted that it has commenced an internal as well as external search for its new finance chief.

