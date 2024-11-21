News & Insights

GOOG

Upbound To Integrate AI Technologies Through Collaboration With Google Cloud

November 21, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Upbound Group (UPBD) has announced an agreement with Google Cloud to deliver advanced AI solutions. Upbound will tap Google Cloud's Vertex AI to enhance product accessibility, personalization and service quality for its customer base. Upbound will integrate AI technologies focusing on improving customer conversion through an improved website experience and personalization utilizing predictive modeling.

Upbound said the agreement with Google will also aim to establish a robust data ecosystem for scaling AI initiatives across additional business functions; continuously improve AI solutions; and help ensure data security and compliance while implementing AI solutions.

