Upbound Group (UPBD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.03, changing hands as low as $31.58 per share. Upbound Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPBD's low point in its 52 week range is $25.005 per share, with $38.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.71.

