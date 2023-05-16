Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Upbound Group (UPBD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 35.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $32.14 in the previous session. Upbound Group has gained 42.4% since the start of the year compared to the -0.4% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 1.6% return for the Zacks Financial - Leasing Companies industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 4, 2023, Upbound Group reported EPS of $0.83 versus consensus estimate of $0.65.

For the current fiscal year, Upbound Group is expected to post earnings of $2.91 per share on $3.92 billion in revenues. This represents a -21.35% change in EPS on a -7.57% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.41 per share on $4.05 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17.03% and 3.26%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Upbound Group may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Upbound Group has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 11X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 1.1X versus its peer group's average of 2.9X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Upbound Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Upbound Group fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Upbound Group shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

