Upbound Group announces 5% dividend increase to 39c per share

Upbound Group (UPBD) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase of over 5% in the quarterly cash dividend to 39c for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on January 7 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 18.
