UPBOUND Earnings Results: $UPBD Reports Quarterly Earnings

UPBOUND ($UPBD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, missing estimates of $1.05 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,079,230,000, missing estimates of $1,079,858,128 by $-628,128.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UPBD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UPBOUND Insider Trading Activity

UPBOUND insiders have traded $UPBD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRANSIENT C TAYLOR (EVP, CHRO) sold 15,127 shares for an estimated $514,318

ANTHONY J BLASQUEZ (EVP-RAC) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $82,932

JEFFREY J BROWN has made 2 purchases buying 2,211 shares for an estimated $64,396 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UPBOUND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of UPBOUND stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.