UPBOUND Earnings Results: $UPBD Reports Quarterly Earnings

UPBOUND ($UPBD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, missing estimates of $1.05 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $1,079,230,000, missing estimates of $1,079,858,128 by $-628,128.
UPBOUND Insider Trading Activity
UPBOUND insiders have traded $UPBD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TRANSIENT C TAYLOR (EVP, CHRO) sold 15,127 shares for an estimated $514,318
- ANTHONY J BLASQUEZ (EVP-RAC) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $82,932
- JEFFREY J BROWN has made 2 purchases buying 2,211 shares for an estimated $64,396 and 0 sales.
UPBOUND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of UPBOUND stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,390,840 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $44,492,971
- ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC removed 1,167,051 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,333,961
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 360,372 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,512,051
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 350,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,214,225
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 314,106 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,162,472
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 270,064 shares (+333.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,877,766
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC added 264,599 shares (+209.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,718,352
