Upbeat third-quarter results from Aphria, Wesdome pushes TSX higher

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by gains in the shares of cannabis company Aphria and miner Wesdome Gold following their upbeat quarterly results.

* At 19:10 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 30.89 points, or 0.19%, at 16,446.05.

* Aphria Inc APHA.TO jumped 14.8%, the most on the benchmark index after the cannabis company posted a surprise quarterly profit.

* Aphria helped the healthcare sector .SPTTTK gain 2.5%, the most among 11 major sectors.

* Shares of Aphria, along with pot companies Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO and Hexo Corp HEXO.TO were among the most heavily traded by volume.

* Meanwhile, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd climbed 5.5% after the mining company lifted its full-year gold production target.

* The heavyweight financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.6% as Wall Street lender JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N posted a solid quarterly profit beat.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.4%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,485.6 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* Alamos Gold <AGI.TO> fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX followed by Oceanagold Corp <OGC.TO>, which lost 6.9%.

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 106 issues fell for a 1.11-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.80 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were four new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 26.90 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

