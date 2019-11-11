Upbeat News About Boeing's 737 Max Jet Is Lifting the Dow

The Dow Jones Industrial Average spent most of the morning in negative territory, weighed down by concern over prospects for a trade deal and the increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong.

Into the Red . The three major U.S. stock market indexes were under pressure as protests in Hong Kong turned increasingly violent and investors continued to be skeptical that the U.S. and China will reach a partial trade deal lifting some tariffs.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from an early loss, inching past the break-even line. Stock in Boeing (ticker: BA), a Dow component, rose as the company said deliveries of its grounded 737 MAX jets could resume next month.

Midday Movers

Walgreens Boots Alliance (ticker: WBA) rose 5.8% after it was reported that the private-equity firm KKR (KKR) approached the drugstore chain about taking it private.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) was up 2.1% after Morgan Stanley kept its Overweight rating on the stock and Stifel Nicolaus maintained its Buy rating.

Newell Brands (NWL) fell 4.4%. Consumer Edge Research downgraded the maker of Rubbermaid products to Underweight from Equal-Weight.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) lost 3.8% after it was cut to Sell from Hold by Tudor Pickering. The company said it would seeks offers for about $700 million worth of oil-and-gas assets it acquired when it purchased Anadarko Petroleum this year. Last week, activist investor Carl Icahn said he had reduced his stake in the company.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) dropped 3.8% in response to the protests in Hong Kong and as Bernstein forecast falling gambling activity in Macau.

