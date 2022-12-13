Upbeat Inflation Report Boosts Stocks

Inflation looks to be easing up a bit more, defying analyst expectations and boosting investor confidence. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in November after increasing 0.4% in October, while the index increased 7.1% over the last 12 months. These figures are lower than what economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting, which were monthly and annual increases of 0.3% and 7.3%, respectively.

“This number today is consistent with the Fed’s target and that’s the first time we’ve seen a number that low in nearly two years,” Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, told the Wall Street Journal. “So, of course, that’s good news.”

After the Labor Department released the report, stocks rallied, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 521 points or 1.5%, Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite went up 3.2%.

“That was a big surprise and markets are reacting accordingly,” Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, told CNBC. “Stocks love the story of a less restrictive Fed and the dollar is weaker which also helps stocks.”

Still, industry observers think that the Federal Reserve will stay on course to raise interest rates by 50 basis points this week.

“Will a CPI number affect the Fed on Wednesday? No... The Fed has baked in 50 for Wednesday and there is no reason to think differently,” wrote Andrew Brenner from NatAlliance Securities.

While the Fed’s decision on what to do about rates this week is unlikely to change, Sosnick said that the lighter numbers could mean the U.S. central bank doesn’t raise rates as high in the future.

“Whether or not it influences Fed policy tomorrow is an open question,” he said. “A reaction like this is potentially saying this number will influence the Fed. If not their rate decision, which is probably 50 basis points, but maybe you get some movement on the outer months.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.