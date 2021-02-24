Commodities
Upbeat German data lifts European shares; Puma, AstraZeneca weigh

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Feb 24 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, supported by stronger-than-expected growth in Germany's economy, although concerns over a possible rise in inflation and lofty equity valuations kept gains in check.

Bullish exports and solid construction activity helped the German economy to grow by a stronger-than-expected 0.3% in the final quarter of last year, official data showed.

The benchmark euro-zone stock index STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.2%, with travel .SXTP and construction stocks .SXOP leading gains.

AstraZeneca AZN.L fell 1.3% after it told the European Union that it expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters.

German sportswear company Puma PUMB.DE dropped nearly 4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after saying it expects a heavy impact on its results from pandemic lockdowns through the end of the second quarter.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

