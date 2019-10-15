US Markets

Upbeat earnings reports boost Wall Street

Contributor
Stephen Culp Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street advanced on Tuesday as the third-quarter earnings season hit the ground running with a spate of upbeat reports that brought buyers back to the equities market.

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Tuesday as the third-quarter earnings season hit the ground running with a spate of upbeat reports that brought buyers back to the equities market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 237.64 points, or 0.89%, to 27,025, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 29.49 points, or 0.99%, to 2,995.64 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 100.06 points, or 1.24%, to 8,148.71.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular