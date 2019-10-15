Upbeat earnings reports boost Wall Street

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Tuesday as the third-quarter earnings season hit the ground running with a spate of upbeat reports that brought buyers back to the equities market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 237.64 points, or 0.89%, to 27,025, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 29.49 points, or 0.99%, to 2,995.64 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 100.06 points, or 1.24%, to 8,148.71.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.