RKT

Upbeat earnings pull European stocks higher; Reckitt gains on forecast lift

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

European stocks inched toward record levels on Tuesday as strong results from UBS, Reckitt Benckiser and others added to overall optimism about the third-quarter earnings season.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 26 (Reuters) - European stocks inched toward record levels on Tuesday as strong results from UBS, Reckitt Benckiser and others added to overall optimism about the third-quarter earnings season.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.2% as of 0714 GMT after Asian shares edged higher, drawing comfort from fresh record highs for Wall Street indexes.

The financial services sector .SXFP rose about 1% as the world's largest wealth manager, UBS UBSG.S, gained 2.4% after posting its best quarterly profit since 2015, helped by robust trading activity.

Helping UK's FTSE 100, Lysol cleaning products maker Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L jumped 5.8% after it raised its full-year forecast and beat estimates for third-quarter sales.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.S rose 0.8% after reporting a rise in adjusted operating profit and forecasting higher peak sales for its two best-selling pharmaceuticals.

Among decliners, computer peripherals maker Logitech International LOGN.S fell 3.1% after it confirmed full-year earnings outlook and warned of supply-chain disruptions.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKT NOVN LOGN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters