Upbeat Earnings News Leads To Rally On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks have moved sharply higher over the course of morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages have jumped firmly into positive territory after ending Monday's trading slightly lower.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 275.23 points or 1 percent at 27,062.59, the Nasdaq is up 90.65 points or 1.1 percent at 8,139.29 and the S&P 500 is up 30.91 points or 1 percent at 2,997.06.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the spotlight has shifted to corporate earnings news, with upbeat results from some big-name companies generating considerable buying interest.

Corporate news has recently taken a backseat to developments on the trade front but is likely to attract attention as earnings season ramps up in the coming days.

Financial giant JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has helped lead the advance on Wall Street after reporting third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) have also soared after the health insurer reported better than expected third quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

Citigroup (C) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) also reported third quarter earnings that beat estimates, while Goldman Sachs (GS) has moved to the downside after reporting earnings that missed expectations.

Semiconductor stocks have shown a significant move to the upside in morning trading, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2 percent.

Considerable strength is also visible among financial stocks, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index both jumping by 1.8 percent.

Oil service, healthcare and biotechnology stocks are also seeing notable strength, while gold stocks are bucking the uptrend amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index soared by 1.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.6 percent.

European stocks have also moved mostly higher on the day, with the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both surging up by 1.1 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing initial strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 1.743 percent.

