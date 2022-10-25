Upbeat earnings lift European stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 25 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday after a slew of better-than-expected earnings reports helped offset worries about fast rising interest rates and a slowing euro zone economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5% by 0717 GMT, with media .SXMP and technology .SX8P stocks countering losses in chemical firms .SX4P.

SAP SAPG.DE gained 3.9% after the German business software maker reported faster-than-expected revenue growth for the third quarter, while Logitech International LOGN.S rose 4.8% after the computer peripherals maker reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

UBS UBSG.S climbed 3.5% after the Swiss bank beat market expectations for quarterly profit due to a rise in new money inflows.

Among decliners, German chemicals maker Covestro 1COV.DE fell 1.9% after it cut its 2022 earnings outlook for the third time this year, blaming high gas and raw material prices amid the deepening European energy crisis.

