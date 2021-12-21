Markets
Upbeat Earnings Drives Up NIKE

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NKE) are climbing more than 5% in the morning trade on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter.

Net income was $1.337 billion or $0.83 per share compared with $1.251 billion or $0.78 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.63 per share.

Revenues were $11.357 billion, up 1 percent compared to prior year.

"As we navigate through short-term supply challenges, we are focused on executing our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy to fuel our long-term financial outlook," said Matt Friend, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, NIKE, Inc.

NKE, currently at $165.45 has traded in the range of $125.44- $179.1 in the last 52 weeks.

