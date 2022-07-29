Markets
AXTI

Upbeat Earnings Drives Up AXT Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of AXT, Inc. (AXTI), a manufacturer of compound semiconductor wafer substrates, are up more than 22% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter.

Net income for the second quarter was $5.5 million, or $0.13 per share, higher than $4.4 million or $0.10 per share a year ago.

Excluding special items, earnings were $6.7 million, or $0.16 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.08 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $39.5 million, compared with $33.7 million last year.

AXTI is at $8.63 currently. It has traded in the range of $4.97-$10.52 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXTI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular