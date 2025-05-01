$UPBD stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPBD stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,802,291 of trading volume.

$UPBD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UPBD:

$UPBD insiders have traded $UPBD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAHMI KARAM (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 11,500 shares for an estimated $296,930

JEFFREY J BROWN has made 2 purchases buying 2,840 shares for an estimated $66,939 and 0 sales.

$UPBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $UPBD stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

