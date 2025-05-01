$UPBD stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UPBD stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,802,291 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UPBD:
$UPBD Insider Trading Activity
$UPBD insiders have traded $UPBD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FAHMI KARAM (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 11,500 shares for an estimated $296,930
- JEFFREY J BROWN has made 2 purchases buying 2,840 shares for an estimated $66,939 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UPBD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $UPBD stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 360,372 shares (+4.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,512,051
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 350,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,214,225
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 314,106 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,162,472
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 270,064 shares (+333.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,877,766
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC added 264,599 shares (+209.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,718,352
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 253,951 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,407,750
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 169,197 shares (+171.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,935,476
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $UPBD on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.