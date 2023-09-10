News & Insights

Up to Brazil's judiciary to decide on Putin arrest if he visits Brazil: Lula

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

September 10, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Nidhi Varma for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - It would be up to Brazil's judiciary to decide if Russian President Putin would be arrested or not if he attends next year's G20 summit in the South American country, its president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said on Monday.

"If Putin decides to join, it is the judiciary's power to decide and not my government," Lula told reporters in the Indian capital of New Delhi, where he was attending the G20 summit over the weekend.

(Reporting by Nidhi Varma; writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

