Up to 50,000 hectares of French rapeseed damaged, growers say

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Between 40,000 and 50,000 hectares of rapeseed have been damaged in France since sowing, potentially cutting the sown area to about 900,000 hectares, the head of French oilseed growers group FOP said on Tuesday.

The oil-rich crop suffered from a cold snap and pest attacks earlier in the season and faced severe frosts last week.

"A number of areas sown have had to be dug up ... about 5% of initial sowings," FOP chairman Arnaud Rousseau told a news conference held by French oilseed group Avril, which he also chairs.

"So I think we will arrived at the harvest with about 900,000 hectares."

The French farm estimates that the 2021 rapeseed area including spring crop will be down 11% from last year at 990,000 hectares, it said earlier on Tuesday, dropping below one million hectares for the first time in at least six years. The estimate is also 27% below the five-year average.

