Up to 2,500 Eletrobras employees sign up for buyouts

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras has seen around 2,500 employees - about 24% of its staff - take voluntary buyouts, the company told Reuters on Friday, as the company tries to slim down following its June privatization.

Following a report by Reuters, the company confirmed that a preliminary estimate showed that 2,462 employees had agreed to join the layoff program.

The layoff plan, known as Voluntary Dismissal Plan (PDV), was launched in late October, and includes all its subsidiaries: Eletrosul, Chesf, Eletronorte and Furnas.

The program, according to a source close to the matter, aims to "increase efficiency" in the company and is projected to cost 1 billion reais ($190.57 million) and to be initially rolled out by April 2023.

The source added that there was "room for another (PDV) in May 2023."

Eletrobras, which currently has around 10,500 employees, would now be cut down to around 8,000. A second voluntary redundancy plan could involve up to 20% of the remaining staff.

"The final and ideal number of the company is between 7,000 and 7,500 employees. For the size of the company, it is not a lot of people," the source said.

"If the company achieves this number, it will be the most efficient in the sector with the lowest cost per megawatt generated and per transmitted megawatt."

The company told Reuters that there was no plans for a new program "before the end of this year."

Eletrobras announced measures to re-structure its operations after being privatized in June this year.

