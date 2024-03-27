Up to 10 companies bid for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, Handelsblatt reports

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Between seven and 10 companies have made non-binding offers for Schenker, the logistics subsidiary of German national rail company Deutsche Bahn, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Among those companies are Danish group DSV DSV.CO and shipping company Maersk MAERSKc.CO, as well as financial investors, according to the report.

The group of bidders is not expected to be narrowed down until a meeting of the railway's supervisory board in September, it said.

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.