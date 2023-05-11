UP Global Sourcing Holdings PL (LSE:UPGS) Price Target Decreased by 7.69% to 204.00

The average one-year price target for UP Global Sourcing Holdings PL (LSE:UPGS) has been revised to 204.00 / share. This is an decrease of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 221.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 202.00 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.53% from the latest reported closing price of 129.50 / share.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings PL Maintains 5.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.77%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in UP Global Sourcing Holdings PL. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPGS is 0.00%, a decrease of 88.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.78% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

