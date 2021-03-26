UP Fintech Q4 Results Surge

(RTTNews) - Singapore-based online brokerage firm UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (TIGR) on Friday posted adjusted net income of $10.3 million, significantly higher than $0.3 million in the same period last year.

Quarterly revenues were up 136.5 percent to $47.2 million from $20 million in the prior-year period.

The company said that during the three-month period, total account balance touched $16 billion, up 216 percent from the year-ago quarter. The company added 44,000 funded accounts in the fourth quarter, 3.9 times higher than the comparable period last year.

Looking ahead, Wu Tianhua, CEO of UP Fintech, said, "We are enthusiastic about the year ahead as we will continue to leverage our technological capabilities to build an integrated trading platform for global clients with a comprehensive product offering."

