UP Fintech Q3 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 26.6%

(RTTNews) - UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) reported third quarter non-GAAP net income of $16 million, a year-over-year increase of 141.1%. Revenue was $70.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 26.6%. In the third quarter, the company added 28,803 new global account holders, bringing the total to 2.15 million.

For the first three quarters of 2023, non-GAAP net income was $42 million, surpassing the sum of the company's non-GAAP net income for the past two years.

UP Fintech Holding Limited, also known as Tiger Brokers, is an online brokerage firm with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation.

