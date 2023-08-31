UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR (TIGR) Price Target Increased by 10.37% to 5.21

The average one-year price target for UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) has been revised to 5.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.37% from the prior estimate of 4.72 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.83 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.06% from the latest reported closing price of 4.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in UP Fintech Holding Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGR is 0.05%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 6,829K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 977K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 325K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong holds 249K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 213K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 97.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 3,661.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 172K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 22.89% over the last quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UP Fintech Holding Limited is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company's proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world. The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its 'mobile first' strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support. The Company's proprietary infrastructure and advanced technology are able to support trades across multiple currencies, multiple markets, multiple products, multiple execution venues and multiple clearinghouses.

