UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Slammed 27% But Getting In Cheap Might Be Difficult Regardless

To the annoyance of some shareholders, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares are down a considerable 27% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. Longer-term shareholders would now have taken a real hit with the stock declining 8.8% in the last year.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, UP Fintech Holding may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 76.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, UP Fintech Holding has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is UP Fintech Holding's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:TIGR Price Based on Past Earnings November 21st 2021 free report on UP Fintech Holding

UP Fintech Holding's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 457%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 95% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that UP Fintech Holding's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Even after such a strong price drop, UP Fintech Holding's P/E still exceeds the rest of the market significantly. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that UP Fintech Holding maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with UP Fintech Holding, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than UP Fintech Holding. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

